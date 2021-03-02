Joe Biden congratulates Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has offered his congratulations to first President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev on the occasion of his 90th birthday and highlighted his contribution to a safer world, the text of the congratulatory letter was published by Pavel Palazhchenko, chief interpreter for Gorbachev, on his Facebook page.

"Dear President Gorbachev: on behalf of the American people, I would like to congratulate you on the occasion of your 90th birthday, a tremendous milestone in your storied life," the letter reads.

Biden also highlighted Gorbachev’s commitment to freedom. "Your commitment to freedom and your courage over the decades to make the tough, albeit necessary, decisions have made the world a safer place and continue to be a source of inspiration. It is my sincere hope that the five-year extension of New START is proof that the United States and Russia can continue to work together as we jointly carry on your legacy," the US leader noted.