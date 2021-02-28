Moldovan president hails registration of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

CHISINAU, February 28. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has hailed registration of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in her country.

"I have seen the medicines agency’s decision. It has registered the Russian vaccine," she told a briefing on Sunday after talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel. "I am glad that we will soon have enough various vaccines."

She asked Michel to help Moldova receive enough vaccine doses. "We must make the lives of Moldova’s medics and people safe. That is why I am asking for your support concerning vaccination in the republic," Sandu said.

According to the Moldovan president, the first batch of 21,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine had reached the country. She also said she supported an initiative of signing an international agreement on pandemics.

Moldova’s Medicines and Medical Devices Agency said on Friday it had approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Aztrazeneca vaccines.