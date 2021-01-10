Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine registered in Algeria

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine has been registered in Algeria, the vaccine’s developers said on Sunday.

"Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the first registration of Sputnik V in Africa. Ministry of Pharmaceutical Industry of Algeria registered Sputnik V on January 10th," as follows from a post on their official Twitter account.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the registration was done under the accelerated Emergency Use Authorization procedure. This procedure was also used to register this vaccine in Argentina, Bolivia, and Serbia.

The Fund said that supplies to Algeria would be possible thanks to its international partners in India, China, South Korea and other countries.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. It is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.