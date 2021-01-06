Protesters in US charged Capitol, surrounded Senate chamber

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. Protesters stormed into the building of the US Congress on Wednesday, both chambers of which discussed objections to the recent vote in Arizona after suspending joint meeting to approve the results of the presidential election, according to Senator James Lankford.

"Protesters have charged the Capitol and have surrounded the Senate chamber. They have asked us to stay inside," he wrote on Twitter.

MSNBC reported earlier that the US Capitol Police were "evacuating areas near the Capitol as pro-Trump protesters attempted to storm barricades set up outside the perimeter of the complex and law enforcement were seen trying to push them back".