Japan temporarily bans entry into country until end of January

TOKYO, December 26. /TASS/. Japan decided to introduce a temporary ban on entry into the country for citizens of all countries and regions of the world, with the exception of Japanese and foreigners with long-term visas permanently residing in Japan, according to a government statement released on Saturday.

According to the statement, the restrictions are being introduced as a preventive measure in connection with the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in a number of countries. The measures will be in effect from December 28 to the end of January 2021.

Also, exemptions for Japanese residents who make short-term business trips are canceled. Until now, they have not been required to remain in quarantine for two weeks after returning. Starting from December 28, this rule will apply once again.

In addition, residents of Japan returning from countries with a new coronavirus strain will need to have a document confirming negative coronavirus test upon entry, submitted no later than three days before arrival.