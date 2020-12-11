US breaks int’l law by recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sakhara - diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Washington’s recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sakhara violates the international law norms, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told journalists Friday.

"This is a violation of the international law. There are corresponding resolutions, there are UN missions on referendums in Western Sahara, so that its population could determine the future of this territory via a referendum. What the Americans have done is a unilateral decision that totally breaks the boundaries of the international law and the UN Security Council resolution, which the Americans voted for themselves," he said.

According to Bogdanov, "it is positive and worthy of support" that the Arabic countries build bridges with Israel.

"We have good relations with Israel and Arabic nations ourselves," he underscored.

However, the diplomat noted, it is important that there were "no attempts to force someone to become friends against someone else, because some believe that there is a hidden anti-Iranian agenda there."

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Morocco agreed to establish diplomatic relations. Later, Moroccan King Mohammed VI claimed that he considers negotiations between Israel and Palestine to be the only way to settle the Middle Eastern conflict.