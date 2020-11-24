Putin, Erdogan discuss problems of refugees and preservation of cultural sites in Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Humanitarian problems in Nagorno-Karabakh, including those linked with the return of refugees and preservation of cultural sites, were among the the topics discussed by Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over the phone, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin informed the Turkish leader about the activities of Russian peacekeepers [in Nagorno-Karabakh] who ensure the ceasefire and securing of civil population. It was stressed that urgent humanitarian problems linked with the return of refugees, restoration of infrastructure, preservation of religious and cultural sites must be resolved without delay," it said, adding that the conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region.