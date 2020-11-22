Trump believes he has enough data on fraudulent votes to change election results

WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the data he has about fraud is enough to change the results of voting in four states and, as a result, in the whole country as well.

"Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to "flip" at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election? Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have the courage to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself. The whole world is watching!!!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.