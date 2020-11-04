Biden campaign ready to fight Trump in court

NEW YORK, November 4. /TASS/. Democratic presidential contender Joseph Biden’s campaign is ready to go to court in order to make sure that all ballots cast in the 2020 US presidential election are counted, the campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.

"If the president [Donald Trump] makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail," the statement reads.

"The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect. It was outrageous because it is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens," the statement notes. "The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted. Because that is what our laws - the laws that protect every Americans' constitutional right to vote - require," the Biden campaign emphasized.

"Nearly 100 million people cast their ballot before Election Day in the belief — and with the assurances from their state election officials — that their ballot would be counted. Now Donald Trump is trying to invalidate the ballot of every voter who relied on these assurances," the campaign pointed out. "And we remain confident that when that process is completed, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States," the statement concludes.

Trump earlier said that "we want all voting to stop" and would go "to the Supreme Court." "As far as I'm concerned, we already have won it," the incumbent president added.

The vote count in the 2020 US presidential election is likely to take longer than expected but both candidates have expressed confidence of winning the race.

Nationwide, American citizens headed to the polls on November 3 to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.