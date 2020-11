Biden secures more electoral votes, Trump leads in battleground states

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Democrat Joe Biden now has lead in terms of electoral votes, according to projections of US mass media outlets. However, his rival Donald Trump is consolidating his positions in key swing states, which will determine the outcome of the race for the White House.

Biden is projected to win in Vermont (3 electoral votes), Virginia (13 electoral votes), Delaware (3 electoral votes), Illinois (20 electoral votes), Colorado (9 electoral votes), Connecticut (7 electoral votes), Massachusetts (11 electoral votes), Maryland (10 electoral votes), New Hampshire (4 electoral votes), New Jersey (14 electoral votes), New York (29 electoral votes), New Mexico (5 electoral votes), the District of Columbia (3 electoral votes) and Rhode Island (4 electoral votes).

In his turn, Trump is likely to win Alabama (9 electoral votes), Arkansas (6 electoral votes), Wyoming (3 electoral votes), West Virginia (5 electoral votes), Indiana (11 electoral votes), Kansas (6 electoral votes), Kentucky (8 electoral votes), Louisiana (8 electoral votes), Mississippi (6 electoral votes), Missouri (10 electoral votes), Oklahoma (7 electoral votes), North Dakota (3 electoral votes), Tennessee (11 electoral votes), South Dakota (3 electoral votes), South Carolina (9 electoral votes), and Utah (6 electoral votes).

So, Biden is now garnering over 130 electoral votes, nearly 20 more than Trump. To win the presidency, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, Trump strengthened his positions in crucial swing states, taking the lead in Wisconsin (10 electoral votes), Georgia (16 electoral votes), Michigan (16 electoral votes), Ohio (20 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Florida (29 electoral votes) and North Carolina (15 electoral votes). Biden’s lead is holding in Arizona (11 electoral votes) and Minnesota (10 electoral votes).

Texas (38 electoral votes) has changed hands several times, however now Trump is out in front in the Lone Star state.