Coronavirus infection in Russia to peak in early or mid-November — expert

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia will peak in the first half of November, depending on the region, Deputy Director of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov told TASS.

"Cases in various regions began to grow at different times, so peak levels will be reached differently as well. Approximately, this will happen in early or mid-November. It is hard to make more precise forecasts, because the epidemiological process depends on numerous factors, including weather-related and social ones," he said.

According to the expert, daily coronavirus case count will hover at around 20,000 at the peak of the infection. However, a lot will depend on how citizens observe preventive measures and regulations.

He called upon everyone to "realize the complexity of the current epidemiological situation" and "observe all measures aimed at reducing risks."

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday 18,283 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. The overall case count has risen to 1,599,976, with 1,200,560 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 27,656 fatalities nationwide.

According to the latest statistics, about 45 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.18 million deaths have been reported.