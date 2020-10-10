Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats sign joint document after talks in Moscow - Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh starting on 12:00 Moscow time on October 10 has been reached after trilateral consultations in Moscow between foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"A ceasefire is declared beginning on October 10 at 12:00 [Moscow time] with the humanitarian aim of exchanging prisoners of war and other captured persons as well as to exchange bodies of victims with the facilitation and in line with regulations of the International Committee of the Red Cross," Lavrov stated early on Saturday reading a joint statement, signed by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.