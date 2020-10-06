Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court overturn sentence to acting PM Japarov

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court has overturned the sentence to Sadyr Japarov who was appointed acting prime minister by the country’s parliament earlier on Tuesday, 24.kg agency said on Tuesday citing Japarov’s attorney Sharabedin Toktosunov.

"The court considered materials on the newly discovered evidence and overturned the verdict of the Pervomaisky district, city and Supreme courts. The case was referred to the pre-trial proceeding because the Supreme Court cannot close the case," Toktosunov said.

According to Kyrgyz media, Japarov was convicted to a term in colony for organizing an unauthorized rally in Karakol in 2013 and taking hostage the region’s governor. He was released from custody during yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

Japarov was appointed acting prime minister by Kyrgyz lawmakers who gathered for an extraordinary session at the Dostuk hotel on Tuesday. According to 24.kg, the quorum requirements were met on the second try when 62 out of120 lawmakers gathered at the hotel.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties which failed to win seats in the parliament organized mass riots in central Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the presidential administration, the government, the mayor’s office and the prosecutor general’s office. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians from custody. The country’ Central Election Commission has declared the voting results as invalid.