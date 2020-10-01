Caracas slams US accusations against former Venezuelan officials as slander

HAVANA, October 1. /TASS/. The US leadership is trying to discredit the Venezuelan government in the eyes of its citizens by issuing bounties for arrests of Venezuelan officials based on slander, the national foreign ministry said Wednesday.

"The government of Venezuela strongly rejects the US policy of judicial persecution of officials of the Venezuelan government on the basis of slander. They employ these methods to tarnish the image of state institutions and justify new attacks on the Venezuelan people," the document reads.

Earlier this week, the US State Department declared a reward of $10 million for information leading to capture of former Venezuelan Electric Power Minister Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez and former Deputy Electric Power Minister and procurement manager of national Corpoelec power company Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez. Washington also declared rewards of $20 million for any information that will help capture three other Venezuelan officials who are accused of drug trafficking by the US.