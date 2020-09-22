Number of COVID-19 infections in Serbia reaches 32,999

BELGRADE, September 22. /TASS/. The number of infected with the novel coronavirus in Serbia has increased over the past 24 hours by 61, bringing the total to 32,999, the number of fatalities remained at the mark of 743, the country's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, over the past 24 hours no new fatalities were recorded, the death rate is at 2.25%. 6,814 people were tested for the presence of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. 23 patients are on lung ventilators.

A day earlier the ministry reported 30 infections. In all, since the beginning of the epidemic over 1,084,000 people were tested.

The average age of the infected is between 30 and 50. In 70% of the cases the infected are diagnosed with pneumonia. More than in 20 cities and municipalities of the republic the emergency situation regime was declared due to the coronavirus infection.