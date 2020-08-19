Russian investigators launch case over general's death in Syria

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had launched a criminal case into the incident in Syria, in which a Russian general was killed and two servicemen were injured.

"The crime that left a Russian army general killed and two more servicemen injured will not be an exception: forces of the Investigative Committee who are now doing their service in Syria will establish all details of this criminal offense as part of the case. Establishing those guilty for the death and injuries of our servicemen is not just our duty, it is also a matter of honor," the statement says.

Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin expressed his condolences over the general’s death and wished prompted recovery to the two injured servicemen.

An improvised roadside bomb exploded 15 km from the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor when a Russian military convoy was returning to its base after a humanitarian mission on August 18, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported. A military adviser in the rank of a major-general was killed while two servicemen were wounded, the ministry’s press office said.