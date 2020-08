CHISINAU, August 17. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has arrived in Moscow for an unofficial visit, Presidential Spokesperson Carmena Sterpu confirmed toTASS on Monday.

"Igor Nikolayevich has gone to Moscow for a couple of days. He earlier mentioned his plans to visit Russia," she said.

Sterpu did not disclose the date on which the Moldovan president left Chisinau and provided no details of his visit to the Russian capital.