Tikhanovskaya demands to declare election in Belarus void

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. First runner-up in the Belarusian presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in her complaint to the Central Election Committee has demanded to declare the published results of the vote void and recount the votes at some polls or conduct a repeat election there, spokeswoman of her electoral headquarters Anna Krasulina told TASS on Monday.

"The results of the election announced by [head of the Central Election Committee Lydia] Yermoshina should be declared void," the spokeswoman said, citing the complaint. "Due to the violations of the legislation that occurred during the vote count, a recount of votes is needed with the information being checked. In case the recount is impossible to conduct, the election at some polling stations should be considered void based on Article 79 of the electoral code," she added.

According to the Belarusian Central Election Committee, incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is winning the presidential election with 80.08% of the vote. Homemaker Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was considered his main opponent got 10.09%. After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces. As a result, according to the republic’s Interior Ministry, about 3,000 people were detained while dozens of policemen and protesters were injured in Minsk and other cities.