Leaders of US, France, Lebanon to have online talks on situation in Beirut — Trump

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The leaders of the United States, France, Lebanon and other countries will hold an online meeting to discuss the situation in Beirut, where a vast section of the city was damaged by a powerful blast on August 4, US President Donald Trump said on his Twitter page.

"We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world. Everyone wants to help!" Trump said.

He also said the United States has already sent three planes with humanitarian aid and specialists to Lebanon.

Macron, who visited the blast-hit districts of Beirut on Thursday, announced plans to organize an international conference under the UN aegis to raise funds for Lebanon. Earlier, the French presidential administration told TASS the date of the international aid conference, proposed by Marcron, is yet to be set. At the same time, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the conference would take place on Sunday, August 9, in the form of a video linkup.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left without homes. At least 154 people died and 5,000 were injured, dozens are still listed as missing. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.