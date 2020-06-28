Poland’s incumbent President Duda to face opposition candidate Trzaskowski in runoff poll

WARSAW, June 28. /TASS/. Polish voters have failed to elect the country’s president in the first round of voting, with neither of the candidates winning the necessary 50% of the vote, as follows from exit polls released after the end of Sunday’s voting.

According to the exit polls, Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, who is scoring 41.8% of votes, and Warsaw Mayor Rafa· Trzaskowski, nominated by the biggest opposition party Civic Platform, who is winning 30.4% of the vote, will continue the race into the runoff poll due on July 12.

Journalist Szymon Franciszek Ho·ownia, an independent candidate, is third with 13.3% of votes. He is followed by Krzysztof Bosak, a Confederation Liberty and Independence candidate, who is winning 7.4% of votes, Robert Biedro·, a candidate of The Left, with 2.9%, and W·adys·aw Marcin Kosiniak-Kamysz of the Polish People’s Party, with 2.6% of votes. Five other candidates are scoring still less votes.

The voter turnout, according to the exit polls, was 62.9%

Official results of the elections will be announced before July 1.