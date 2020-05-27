US redeploys additional military equipment to northeast Syria — SANA

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The United States has deployed additional military equipment to the northeast of Syria’s Al-Hasakah governorate, the country’s state-run news agency SANA reported citing local sources.

According to the agency, a convoy of armored vehicles and other military equipment arrived from Iraq via the Al-Walid crossing point. SANA citied local sources as saying that the equipment was intended to boost the capabilities of existing US bases in the region.

Moreover, six US armored vehicles left Iraq’s El Mahmoudia village to the south of the Al-Walid crossing point, crossed the Iraqi-Syrian border and headed towards a Syrian oil field controlled by US troops.

On October 9, 2019 Turkey launched an operation codenamed Peace Spring with the aim of creating a buffer zone in northern Syria, where, Ankara said, Syrian refugees would be able to return from Turkey. At the end of October US President Donald Trump declared the pullout of US military from the area of the Turkish military operation, but at the same time added that Washington was determined to retain control of oil fields in the country’s northeast. Arab and Turkish mass media subsequently said more than once that the United States was regrouping its forces in the northeast of Syria.