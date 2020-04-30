Batch of nuclear fuel delivered to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A new batch of nuclear fuel has been delivered to the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) in Iran, the Russian embassy to the Islamic republic said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"Thanks to efforts of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, [Russian nuclear corporation] Rosatom and the Russian Foreign Ministry, a new batch of nuclear fuel was delivered to the Bushehr NPP. It was necessary for further functioning of the reactor," the embassy said.

On April 12, a deputy head of Iran's atomic agency, Mahmoud Jafari, announced that Bushehr’s Unit 1 will be temporarily shut down for refueling and technical maintenance in the run-up to the peak season in summer.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant was built by Russia in Iran. Rosatom implements the construction project for the second stage of the NPP (the second and third power units) with a total capacity of 2,100 MW.