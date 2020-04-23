Washington no longer trusts its appointee Juan Guaido, says Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The US lost trust in Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, and write him off, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The very fact that the plan for some democratic transition was announced by the US Secretary of State [Mike Pompeo], and not the so-called ‘interim president’ of Venezuela [Juan] Guaido, proves that the Americans no longer trust their appointee and, effectively, apparently, write him off," she said.

On March 31, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced the crisis settlement plan for Venezuela, which involves creation of interim government with representatives from both the opposition and the current government and consecutive withdrawal of the US sanctions. According to Pompeo, the US suggest to establish a State Council that will serve as an interim government until presidential and parliamentary elections, which, according to the US plan, are supposed to take place in 6 to 12 months.

According to Pompeo, both the elected president Nicolas Maduro and the opposition leader Juan Guaido must acknowledge that the interim government is the only executive power body during the transition period. Should all conditions of the plan be complied with, Washington will withdraw all US sanctions, the Secretary of State said.