Russia has no data on ‘US role’ in coronavirus outbreak - diplomatic source

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Moscow has no data on alleged "US role" in the coronavirus outbreak, but there are some questions for Washington, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"In order to unambiguously answer the question about the origin, about where the first case emerged, major research needs to be carried out," the source said. "So, Washington’s accusing tone in comments against China arouses blatant bewilderment."

"As for "US trace" in the COVID-19 outbreak, we don’t have this data today," the source stressed. "However, for a long time we have been watching with concerns the US military and biological activity carried out in direct proximity with our borders. In other words, there are indeed questions for the US.".