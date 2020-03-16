Argentina closes its borders to prevent coronavirus spread — president

BUENOS AIRES, March 16. /TASS/. Argentina will close its borders to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Argentine President Alberto Fernandez told a press conference on Sunday.

"Argentine borders will be closed for the next 15 days, and this term may be extended," Fernandez said. The government decided to take such measures because "coronavirus cases were registered not only in Europe, but in neighboring countries as well." "No one expect Argentinians and foreigners with a permanent residence card will be allowed in the country," he added. People will still be allowed to leave Argentina.

The first case of the novel coronavirus in Argentina was confirmed on March 3. A total of 56 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with two fatalities. On March 12, Fernandez signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the country's healthcare sphere.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.