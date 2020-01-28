Trump, Erdogan discuss Libya ceasefire, ending violence in Syria

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed over the phone on Monday the Libyan ceasefire and the need to stop violence in Syria, Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere wrote on his Twitter account.

"Today, Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya. The leaders agreed that the violence being carried out in Idlib, Syria must stop," Deere noted.

"President Trump also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean," he said.

Earlier, amid the continuing shellings of Syria’s Aleppo by militants, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said that militants were plotting chemical weapons provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone.