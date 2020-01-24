US Court sentences two Russians to prison for credit card fraud

NEW YORK, January 24. /TASS/. A court in the US state of Florida has sentenced two Russian nationals, brothers Igor and Denis Grushko, to 12 years in prison for credit card fraud, says a statement published on the website of the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Florida.

"Igor Grushko, 33, and Denis Grushko, 29, Russian nationals who were residing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were sentenced yesterday to 145 months in prison, after having been previously convicted by a South Florida federal jury of aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to possess and use stolen credit cards, production of fraudulent credit cards, and production of counterfeit identification documents," the statement reads.

According to the document, the Grushko brothers "were running a sophisticated credit card fraud factory out of their Fort Lauderdale residence." "When USSS agents executed a search warrant at their home, law enforcement discovered rubber molds and plastic resin which the Grushkos used to manufacture their own credit card skimming devices; dozens of skimming devices, ATM overlays, pinhole cameras, and similar devices used to steal credit and debit card information; a credit card embosser, encoder, and magnetic stripe reader used to create counterfeit cards."

The Grushko brothers were found to have conspired with Ukrainian national Vadim Voznyuk "to use the personal identifying information of hundreds of unsuspecting victims across South Florida, including victims’ credit card numbers, names, addresses, and phone numbers, to fraudulently obtain over $100,000 in high-end electronics from local Target retail stores". Voznyuk was sentenced to 27 months in prison.