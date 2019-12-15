Erdogan says Sarraj is the only legitimate leader in Libya

ANKARA, December 15. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tyyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj is the only legitimate leader in that country.

"[Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez] al-Sarraj is the legitimate leader and [Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa] Haftar is not. He has not been recognized internationally," Erdogan told A Haber TV channel. He also reiterated Turkey’s readiness to offer "all necessary support to Sarraj."

Apart from that, the Turkish leader once again said that Ankara could send its servicemen to Libya once a corresponding request came from the Government of National Accord.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In early April, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar announced the launch of an offensive against Tripoli. Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to gear up to defend the capital. The armed confrontation has resulted in hundreds of casualties and destruction of vital infrastructure facilities. Thousands had to flee their homes. On December 12, Haftar announced the launch of a win-the-war offensive against Tripoli.