Medvedev hopes political solutions on integration with Belarus will be found

MINSK, December 5. /TASS/. Belarus will never join another state, including Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with the country’s lawmakers on Thursday.

"We have never planned to join another state, including Russia, which is our fraternal nation," Lukashenko pointed out, as cited by the BelTA news agency.