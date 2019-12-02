Three Russian military lightly wounded in car blast in Syria

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Three Russian military police officers received minor injuries when a self-made explosive device went off near an armored vehicle in northeastern Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the bomb exploded on December 2 when the Russian military police were fulfilling a reconnaissance task along the route for a joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission some 1.5 km to the west of Koran, in Aleppo's Kobani.

"The armored vehicle was damaged. Three Russian military, who were inside the armored vehicle, received minor injuries. The military’s lives are not under threat," the ministry said.