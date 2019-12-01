Syrian army repels terrorists’ attacks on military aerodrome in southern Idlib

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syria’s government army has rebuffed an offensive staged by Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants at the approaches to the Abu al-Duhur military aerodrome in the southeast of the Idlib governorate, Al Masdar news portal reported on Sunday.

According to Al Masdar, the Syrian army regained control of the villages of Ajaz, Istablat, Rasm al-Warad and Suruj hat had been liberated in an offensive operation on November 25.

Fierce fighting against terrorists continues near the settlement of Kefraya. According to SANA news agency, Syrian government troops and militias backed by the air force repelled militants’ attacks in this area and destroyed two car bombs the militants had tried to detonate near the positions of the Syrian army.

More than 30 terrorists were killed in southeastern Idlib on Saturday. Two tanks and five armored infantry carriers were destroyed. According to the Al-Watan newspaper, the Syrian army command is planning an offensive in sothern Idlib to liberate the city of Maaret Naaman terrorist are using as their stronghold near the Damascus-Aleppo highway. Government forces took control of the neighboring city of Khan Shaykhoun in August.

Idlib is the only large Syrian region that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. A norther de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib in 2017 to give shelter to militants and their families who were reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms in Eastern Ghouta and in Syria’s southern regions. Twelve Turkish observation stations are operating in the Idlib governorate.