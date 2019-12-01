Russian, Belarusian prime ministers to meet on December 6

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Rumas, on December 6, Russian government spokesman Oleg Osipov said on Sunday.

"Yes, the meeting will take place on December 6," he said.

The press service of the Belarusian government said earlier that the two countries’ prime ministers, who had had a telephone conversation on Sunday, "discussed the progress in the process of coordination of the integration roadmaps" and agreed to have a meeting on Friday, December 6, 2019.

According to the press service of the Russian government, Medvedev called his Belarusian counterpart to congratulate him on his 50th birthday. The two prime ministers also discussed "current issues of Russian-Belarusian relations and integration cooperation within the Union State."