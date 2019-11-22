DPR begins dismantlement of military facilities near Petrovskoye

DONETSK, November 22. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) militia has commenced preparations for a new stage of disengagement of forces and hardware at the Petrovskoye-Bogdanovka section on Friday — dismantlement of fortifications and other military constructions, the Donetsk News Agency reports.

This process also involves clearance of non-explosive barriers in the disengagement area. The preparations are observed by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and DPR representatives to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on ceasefire.

Provided that the process is carried out simultaneously by both sides it is expected to be through by December 4.

Between November 13 and 19, DPR minesweepers were conducting anti-mine activities at the site of disengagement of forces and hardware near Petrovskoye. The next day, Donetsk notified the OSCE that the mine clearance was completed and that they were ready to dismantle fortifications.

The completion of disengagement in Petrovskoye finalizes the process of disengaging forces and weapons in three pilot security zones along the contact line, namely near Petrovskoye (in the Donetsk People’s Republic), Zolotoye and Stanitsa Luganskaya (both in the Lugansk People’s Republic). A framework agreement on the disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the OSCE and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics back in September 2016. The full disengagement was only achieved on November 11, 2019.

The disengagement of forces and weapons at the contact line in Donbass is required for holding a summit of the Normandy Four countries (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) to discuss further steps to settle the conflict in the region.