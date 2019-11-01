Syrian government delegation positively assesses work of Constitutional Committee

GENEVA, November 1. /TASS/. The first days of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work have been positive even though there were attempts to hijack the conversation and discuss political issues, co-chairman of the Committee from the Syrian government Ahmad Kuzbari told reporters on Friday.

"We exchanged opinions," Kuzbari said. "We did not discuss political issues here, as there are other platforms for this," he added. "Many demands were voiced for changing the constitution of 2012, demands for human rights were voiced, but all of this is already included in the constitution," Kuzbari noted.

"The draft group will work throughout next week, after which our representatives will return to Damascus, and then gather together again," he continued. "There is no date yet for the next meeting of the full Constitutional Committee which will approve the decisions of the draft group," he added.

Kuzbari also expressed hope that future sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee may be held in Damascus.