Turkish-Russian agreement on Syria "new era" in bilateral relations — spokesperson

ANKARA, October 22. /TASS/. The agreement reached on Tuesday between Turkey and Russia in Sochi mark the start of a new era in relations between Ankara and Moscow, communications director for the Turkish presidential administration Fahrettin Altun said.

"Today's agreement between Turkey and Russia marks the beginning of a new era in our bilateral relations. This is a great day for all civilized nations fighting against terrorist groups. Syria's territorial integrity and political unity are key to a stable future in the region," Altun wrote on his official Twitter account.

Turkish media reported that talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted for six hours. Anadoly Agency described the agreement between Ankara and Moscow as historical.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement on Ankara's suspension of the military operation in Syria for 120 hours in order for Kurdish units that are part of the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition to leave the border security zone established by Ankara.