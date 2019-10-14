Ecuadorian indigenous people agree to stop protests - AFP

TASS, October 14. Representatives of indigenous people of Ecuador, who opposed the economic reforms in the country, agreed to stop protests after the decision of the authorities of the republic to repeal the decree on the abolition of subsidized fuel prices, France Press reported on Monday, citing the UN representative in Ecuador, Arnaud Peral.

"Both parties agreed to prepare a new decree repealing Decree 883 (on the abolition of fuel subsidies - TASS)," Arnaud Peral said.

"With this agreement, the mobilizations... across Ecuador are terminated and we commit ourselves to restoring peace in the country," he added.

On October 1, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno signed a decree on cancelling fuel subsidies starting from October 3. This triggered a spike in fuel prices by more than 120%. Protests erupted in the country, soon turning into clashes with police. Moreno declared the state of emergency in the country.

On Saturday, Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda said Ecuador’s leadership had agreed to meet the protesters’ demands and scrutinize the decree on cancelling subsidies on fuel. Later Moreno made a decision to introduce curfew in Quito and its outskirts.

Late on Sunday, the parties embarked on direct talks under the mediation of the local representative office of the UN and the Episcopal Conference of Ecuador.