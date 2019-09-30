Beijing, Moscow to continue protecting world order — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 30. /TASS/. Beijing and Russia will continue efforts to boost bilateral relations and protect world order, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Monday, commenting on the upcoming 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Standing at a new starting point and looking into the future, we will seek to implement the agreements reached by our leaders, protect multilateralism and world order, as well as boost our bilateral relations, which is in the interests of both countries," he said.

"Tomorrow we will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, while October 2 will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and our good neighbor Russia. The two leaders will exchange greeting messages," the Chinese diplomat added.

"Large-scale celebrations dedicated to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations are taking place in both countries," Geng Shuang pointed out. According to him, the celebrations "are a vivid proof of the high level of relations and friendship between our countries."

On October 2, 1949, the Soviet Union’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko sent a message to Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, recognizing the People’s Republic of China and suggesting the establishment of diplomatic relations.