Attempts to rewrite WWII history in the West will continue, says expert

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Attempts to falsify or rewrite the reasons and outcomes of the Second World War in Europe will continue in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of its conclusion, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Military Historical Society (RMHS) Sergei Ivanov said during a plenary session. The session was held on the outcomes of the international conference "USSR Strategy on Preventing the Second World War in Europe and Asia" held at the State Central Museum of Contemporary History of Russia.

"I have foreseen a huge number of fakes, when Washington and Brussels’ satellite states try to turn everything upside down and to change the outcomes and the reasons for the start of the Second World War. <…> It should not be a surprise that this will continue in the future. The more time has passed, the easier it is to dupe regular people, who do not know history and what took place in reality, and who do not wish to get acquainted with it," he said.

Commenting on the decision to relocate a monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague, Ivanov noted that some countries attempt to rewrite their own history. "There are some Eastern European countries who do not attempt to distort their history, however, there are satellite states that decided to redo everything, thinking that if in their opinion, they had won the Cold War, they should revisit the outcomes of the "hot" one," the chairman said.

During the session, he also touched upon the inclusion of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the USSR, seen as occupation by these countries today. "This is not occupation, as the population of the Baltic States and Western Ukraine became citizens of the Soviet Union with all rights and obligations, and some citizens of these territories began to form part of the Soviet elite, both political and artistic. Let’s compare it to Germany’s occupation of other states. Talking about occupation is not in line with history. <…> Yes, there had been repressions on these territories, we have to admit, like in other parts of the Soviet Union," Ivanov stated.

The expert also touched upon the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, a neutrality pact between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union signed in Moscow in 1939, calling it "an achievement of Soviet diplomacy.".