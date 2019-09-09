Conditions to hold Normandy Four summit established, says French foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The latest developments in Ukraine, particularly introduction of a ceasefire and a detainee swap between Moscow and Kiev, have established the conditions to hold a Normandy Four summit, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a press conference following a 2+2 meeting between the two countries’ defense and foreign ministers.
"Today there is an opportunity to achieve peaceful settlement [in Ukraine]. Now the ceasefire is in effect, which seems to be more lasting and more effective than all the previous ones. Troops were withdrawn in Stanitsa Luganskaya, a swap [between Russia and Ukraine] took place. [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron worked very hard on this issue," Le Drian pointed out. "All these developments collectively create a certain positive environment. Therefore, we are thinking that the Normandy Four initiative is a timely action, which needs to be carried out in the coming days. Let’s say that this is a new way of thinking and we are very glad to see this."