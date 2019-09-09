Lavrov hails Zelensky’s statement on disengaging forces and hardware in Donbass

"The Russian side took note of rather positive statements of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that he seeks a solution through the efforts of the Normandy Four and the Contact Group on the issue of disengaging forces and hardware on the contact line, starting from those regions, which had been approved three years ago by the Normandy Four leaders, and then along the entire contact line," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister stated that last Saturday’s "35 for 35 exchange" between Russia and Ukraine would promote a settlement in Donbass and allow for revoking aggressive decisions by the Pyotr Poroshenko regime. "We expressed satisfaction with last Saturday’s 35 for 35 exchange," he said. "We hope that this is a good sign, which will make it possible to expect that alongside a settlement in Donbass, Russian-Ukrainian relations will get back to normal and the aggressive and anti-Russian decisions made by the Poroshenko regime will be revoked with the aim of ensuring mutual respect in bilateral relations and respect for ethnic minorities in Ukraine and Russia."