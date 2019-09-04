House of Commons approves draft law that obliges Johnson's government to postpone Brexit

LONDON, September 4. /TASS/. The British Parliament's House of Commons has approved the draft law in the third reading that obliges the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to postpone Brexit until 31 January 2020

The draft law was supported by 327 legislators, and 299 legislators voted against it. Before entering into force, the draft law has to go through the House of Lords, which can happen as early as Thursday evening.

The results of the vote represent a serious defeat for Johson who said earlier that he will call for snap parliamentary election if the draft law is approved by the House of Commons.