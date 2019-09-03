Normandy Four leaders’ aides fail to agree on summit’s date, expert says

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Aides of the Normandy Four leaders failed to agree on the summit’s date at their meeting in Berlin on Monday, but made a significant progress in their discussion, Director of the Russian Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov told reporters.

"As far as I know, yesterday the aides of the Normandy Four leaders did not agree on a particular date of the summit," Chesnakov said. "They discussed the terms on which the summit may take place."

According to Chesnakov, the Russian delegation insisted that first the decisions made at the previous summits must be implemented. "There is the need to disengage forces in Petrovskoye and Zolotoye and agree on the Steinmeier formula," he noted. "Significant progress has been made in the discussion on these issues."

"In general, all sides welcome the possibility of resuming the Normandy group’s work," the expert said. "This work will continue both at the level of the leaders’ aides and the Contact Group," he noted.