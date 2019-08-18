Iranian Grace 1 tanker sails out of Gibraltar - newspaper

LONDON, August 19. /TASS/. The Iranian Grace 1 supertanker, detained on July 4 at the US request on suspicion of violating the sanctions imposed on Syria, has left Gibraltar, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

On Thursday, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization reported that the tanker had changed its name from Grace 1 to Adrian Darya and was heading to one of the Mediterranean ports. Fabian Picardo, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar (British Overseas Territory), said on Thursday that he had made the decision to release the vessel. Later, Gibraltar’s authorities twice announced that they could no longer hold up the ship at the US request due to differences of sanctions imposed on Iran by the European Union and the US.