Syrian government troops enter terrorists-held Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib - TV

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Syria's government army has entered the city of Khan Sheikhoun after fierce battles with Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and Jaish al-Izzeh extremist groups, the Al Mayadeen television channel said on Sunday.

According to Al Mayadeen, government troops have advanced within two kilometers of the strategic Hama-Aleppo highway.

The Syrian government lost control of the city in 2014.

When terrorists violated another ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria on August 5, the command of the Syrian army said it was resuming a military operation against terrorists in Idlib. On August 11, government forces recaptured the cities of al-Hobeit and Sukeik and began to encircle terrorists-held Shan Sheikhoun. On Sunday, terrorists were driven from the Kafar Aidum hills north of the city.

According to the al-Watan newspaper, over the past three weeks government forces have taken control over 18 settlements in the south of the Idlib governorate, killing 1,257 terrorists, including 400 foreign mercenaries, and destroying more than 30 tanks, 19 armored vehicles and 169 all-terrain cars.