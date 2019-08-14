Terrorists reportedly capture pilot from Syrian jet brought down in Idlib — TV

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Opposition militants claim that they brought down a Sukhoi Su-22 jet of the Syrian Air Forces on Wednesday, which crashed in Idlib province, between the cities of Khan Shaykhun and Al-Tamanah, Al Arabiya television reported.

It said the Syrian pilot had managed to eject from the fighter jet, but was captured by terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia).

The plane was brought down when it was attacking positions of militants putting up resistance in Khan Shaykhun. Government troops are now advancing on the city located on the strategically important highway connecting Hama and Aleppo.

Khan Shaykhun is controlled by militants from Jabhat al-Nusra and mercenaries from the extremist group Jaysh al-Izza fighting on their side.