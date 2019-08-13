Republika Srpska will not join NATO but follow Serbia’s neutrality policy — top official

BELGRADE, August 13. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (affiliated with Bosnia-Herzegovina) will follow Serbia’s policy of military neutrality and by no means consider the possibility of joining NATO, a member of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s collective presidency, Milorad Dodik, told the news agency Tanjug on Tuesday.

"There is no way into NATO. In this respect we are tied with Serbia. If Serbia joins NATO in 100 years from now, we will do so, too. If Serbia does not join NATO even in 300 years’ time, we will not be there, either. The Partnership for Peace program is quite enough. If NATO does not like it, it is free to quit," he said.

Serbia's stance

Serbia adheres to a policy of neutrality on the issue of accession to NATO. Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that his country had no intention of joining NATO or any other military alliances.

"This is precisely why Serbia takes care of its security by strengthening its army," he said, adding that in recent years Serbia achieved great progress in that sphere. Serbs wish to be free, shape their own future and not to depend on anyone. The Serbian leader added that in his opinion military neutrality was the best option for his country, while it was up to Bosnia-Herzegovina to choose its own way.