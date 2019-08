MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. US secretary of State Michael Pompeo has said that Washington is officially withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"On Feb 2nd, 2019 the U.S. gave Russia six months to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Russia refused, so the treaty ends today. The U.S. will not remain party to a treaty when others violate it. Russia bears sole responsibility," he wrote on Twitter .