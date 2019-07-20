Minsk refutes reports about Russian troops in Chernobyl zone near Ukrainian border

MINSK, July 20. /TASS/. Belarus’ Defense Ministry has dismissed Ukrainian media reports that Russian troops had been deployed to the Belarusian section of the Chernobyl zone of exclusion, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"The reports about alleged ‘Russian forces’ presence in the Belarusian section of the Chernobyl zone of exclusion’ are far from reality," the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the press service of the 61st Separate Infantry Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces wrote on Facebook that the brigade was looking into reports about the presence of Russian troops in the Belarusian section of the Chernobyl exclusion zone near the Ukrainian border. Citing eyewitnesses’ posts on social networks, the brigade's command, informed "the command at all levels" of Russian troops’ possible presence near the border, the Belarusian website tut.by writes citing the Ukrainian military’s press service.