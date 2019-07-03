Ukraine’s militants violate ceasefire regime in Donetsk republic 31 times

DONETSK, July 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) violated the ceasefire regime 31 times during the past day, having launched 670 projectiles at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), head of the DPR group in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination Ruslan Yakubov said on Wednesday.

"The total number of violations committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the past day is 31 times," the Donetsk News Agency (DAN) quoted Yakubov as saying. "The total number of munitions used is 670."

Under fire came, according to Yakubov, the towns of Dokuchayevsk and Yasinovataya, the village of Vasilyevka, Donetsk Airport, the villages of Alexandrovka and Spartak on the outskirts of Donetsk, the Gorlovka community of Zaitsevo, as well as the villages of Bezymennoye, Kachkarskoye, Kominternovo, Oktyabr, Patrioticheskoye, Sakhanka and Sosonovskoye in the southern DPR. Ukraine’s attackers used 152-mm and 122-mm howitzers, 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, arms of infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

The Center reported earlier that a Donetsk resident was injured in the attacks. Damage was also registered in the towns of Donetsk, Dokuchayevsk and Yasinovataya and in the village of Zaitsevo.

The "spring" ceasefire is currently operational in Donbass. It was introduced at 0:00 Kiev time (1:00 Moscow time) on March 8, but Ukraine’s militants violated it later in the night. Introduction of a new "harvest" ceasefire regime was the key issue of the agenda at the June 19 session of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk but the sides failed to come to an agreement. Neither did representatives of Kiev and Donbass manage to agree on a new ceasefire at the Trilateral Contact Group meeting on July 2.