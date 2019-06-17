Egypt’s ousted president Mohamed Mursi dies in court, media reports say

CAIRO, June 17. /TASS/. Egypt’s former President Mohamed Mursi died in court on Monday while on trial on espionage charges, Al-Shorouk, an Arabic newspaper, reported.

Mursi, 67, fainted in the defendant’s cage after speaking at the court hearing and died instantly. Other sources say he had a heart attack.

Back in 2014, Mursi’s attorneys filed medical documents evidencing that their client was suffering from epilepsy. According to the documents, a brain surgery of years ago provoked recurring epileptic seizures. The lawyers claimed that the ex-president could not be kept in isolation in a one-man cell and insisted Mursi be placed under house arrest.

A top figure in the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s biggest Islamist group, won presidential polls in 2012 to be ousted by the military a year later amid grass-roots protests.

He was among the defendants in a number of criminal cases against Islamist leaders, including on charges of espionage, high treason and killing of protesters. He was sentenced to death for a prion breach and to life in prison but later these cases were referred to revision.